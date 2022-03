Detective Constable Patrick Lennon (seated) joins Detective Sergeant Noel Bryan (left) and Natalie Buddan-Powell, branch manager, Sagicor Bank May Pen, in giving thumbs up while using the brand new desktop computer and printer that were donated to the May Pen police by the Sagicor Foundation. The new equipment was donated to the May Pen Criminal Investigation Bureau and serve to improve efficiency in the unit as they investigate and record criminal activities within the parish, Bryan said.