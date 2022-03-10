Decomposing body found in St Ann, suicide suspected

The decomposing body of a man was found at his home in Discovery Bay, St Ann this morning in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Anthony Nelson, 47, a labourer of Corner Street and Fortland Road in Discovery Bay.

It is reported that Nelson's decomposing body was found with a piece of electrical cord around the neck, which was tied to a window pane.

Residents went to his home to investigate after he was not seen for a few days.

Upon the discovery by residents, the police were notified and the body was later removed.

“I can confirm that it happened and we're investigating. He was one of those persons who were deported from England around 2019,” Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, head of the St Ann police, told The Gleaner on Thursday morning.

This is the second case of suspected suicide in St Ann within a week after the body of a St Catherine man was found hanging in a guest house in Ocho Rios on Sunday.

Persons who need help coping with issues are encouraged to call the Ministry of Health's helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (639-5433) for help.

