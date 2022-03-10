Female CASE student abducted and raped, disgruntled schoolmates protest

Gareth Davis Snr, Gleaner Writer

A female student at the College of Agriculture Science and Education (CASE) in Portland was this morning abducted and sexually assaulted on the compound.

It is reported that shortly after 5:00 am the student was heading to a farm when she was attacked.

She was reportedly accosted and forced to another section of the compound where she was assaulted in bushes.

Her attacker fled the area.

A subsequent alarm was raised and the female student was taken to hospital, where she remains at this time.

The incident triggered a protest by female students who accused the management of the college of failing to put in place adequate security.

They padlocked the entrance to the college.

The protesting students raised concerns about their safety, noting that they have to head out from as early as 2:30 am some days to tend to livestock and crops.

They argued that this exposes them to danger and that they are fearful for their safety.

The female students argued that this is not the first incident of this nature at the college and stressed that changes must be implemented to improve safety and security.

A meeting involving representatives of the student council and the college's management has been called for this afternoon.

