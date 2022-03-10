Full Text | Bunting responds to FLA controversy

Former Minister of National Security Peter Bunting is rejecting claims that he acted incorrectly in the granting of firearm permits to persons with criminal traces.

The issue was raised in a special report put out by the Integrity Commission, which was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

READ: Bunting implicated in FLA scandal

However, Bunting is defending his tenure.

Full statement below

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

I have noted certain media houses' coverage of the Integrity Commission's Special Report of Investigation on Allegations Concerning Acts of Impropriety, Irregularity and Corruption in the Issuance of Firearm User Licences to Persons of 'Questionable Character' (the Report), as well as the report itself.

The report listed a number of what appear to be serious irregularities at the Firearm Licensing Authority, almost all of which happened after my time as the responsible Minister.

Yet, in their coverage, they have mentioned two appeals that happened during my term of office.

This was two out of hundreds of cases that I would have reviewed during the four years I was the Minister of National Security.

1) One case involved a person who had been charged 10 years earlier with cocaine-related offences while they were a student in Florida, and whose record was subsequently expunged.

It is important to note that when a criminal record is expunged, the law requires that that person must be treated as if the crime had not occurred. There are very few exceptions to that rule, and none of them applied in this case.

2) The other case involved a person who had been accused of molesting his wife's relative. This was told to an investigator, but a formal report was never made to the police. Separately, that person also had two charges of assault from the 90s. One assault case was dismissed by the court, and a “no order” was made by the judge on the other case. In this case, therefore, the person had never been convicted of a crime.

From my recollection, the Firearm Review Board had recommended that the licences be granted or restored, and as Minister, I acted either in accordance with their recommendations or more conservatively.

The contents of the Integrity Commission's report do not support the headlines and other statements in the media coverage which relate to me, and the media coverage is in my view defamatory.

I have therefore instructed my attorneys to examine the reports, and if they conclude that the coverage is defamatory, to bring legal proceedings against those media houses unless they fully retract their defamatory statements and issue a public apology.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.