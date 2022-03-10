Full Text | Gross misrepresentation…Montague hits back at Integrity Commission report

Robert Montague has chastised the Integrity Commission over its report which stated that he knowingly granted gun licences to persons with a criminal history.

The permits were granted while Montague served as Minister of National Security.

The commission pointed to six instances in which Montague overruled the Firearm Licensing Authority and approved gun permits to persons with criminal traces whose applications were either denied or their licences revoked.

READ: How Montague granted gun permits to six people with criminal traces

But, Montague called the report a gross misrepresentation.

See full statement below

I take note of the report tabled by the Integrity Commission in the House of Representatives concerning my then fulfilment of my statutory duty to assess and make a decision on the issuance of gun licenses to a range of people who appealed having been initially denied.

The report is grossly misrepresentative and incomplete.

It is unfortunate that prior to the tabling of the report, despite a suggestion made to me that I'd be given the courtesy, I was not fully given the opportunity to respond to that which the commission sought to assert as "facts".

Every Jamaican citizen regardless of their station or status in society deserves to be afforded the full courtesy of natural justice. Every citizen has a right to be heard or to respond to accusations.

This due process was not fully afforded to me.

The report also fails to take into consideration that all my actions concerning the referenced issue were informed and guided by the recommendation of a panel of experts which I had tasked with assisting in assessing appeals made to me in my capacity as Minister of Security.

Despite the fact that the Integrity Commission report contained no adverse legal recommendations concerning me because I carried out my statutory function, I have referred the report to my lawyers for further review.

