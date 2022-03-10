Licensed firearm holder charged for shooting man in the eye

A licensed firearm holder has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm after he allegedly shot another man during a dispute in Sunny Side, St Catherine.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jerry Savage, a driver of Eltham Vista in Spanish Town in the parish, was charged after being pointed out by the injured man.

The police report that about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 05, the two men had a dispute which spiralled into a fight.

During the fight, Savage reportedly pulled his gun and shot the man in his right eye, according to the police.

The man was treated at hospital.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Savage was subsequently arrested and his firearm seized.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.