Policeman found dead in St Catherine, suspected suicide

A police corporal assigned to the St Mary division allegedly committed suicide this morning.

Reports are that the body of Corporal Osbourne Ximines was found at Treadways in St Catherine.

His body was found seated on a bed at his home with a single gunshot wound to the head and a firearm in his hand.

He was assigned to the Gayle Police Station.

More details soon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.