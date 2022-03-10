Second suspect held in murder of St Ann villa manager

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

The St Ann police have detained a second suspect in the murder of villa manager, 65-year-old Clyde Taylor.

Taylor's decomposing body with chop wounds was found in the trunk of his 2013 Nissan Note motorcar last week Thursday, four days after he was reported missing.

The abandoned car was found in Top Hill, Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Addressing the monthly general meeting of the St Ann Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Head of the St Ann Police Division Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell said the second suspect now in custody is from St Ann.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The first suspect, who was picked up before the discovery of the body is also from St Ann.

Powell later told The Gleaner that both men will be charged in relation to Taylor's murder.

“We're looking to lay charges before the weekend. I'm certain charges will be laid,” Powell said.

Taylor, who managed Sun Flower Villas in Salem, Runaway Bay, left home around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, driving his grey Nissan Note.

Later that night when calls from his family went straight to voicemail, the family became concerned.

The following morning, a missing person report was filed at the Runaway Bay police station.

Taylor's murder in St Ann is the ninth in the parish since the start of the year, down from 12 for a similar period last year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com