Soldier accused of failing to hand over gun remanded

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) sergeant in whose car a prostitute was found dead two weeks ago has told the court that he cannot hand over his firearm because it was stolen.

The disclosure was made today when 43-year-old Theophilus Tracey, who is charged with failing to hand over his firearm, appeared in Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

His attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie QC indicated that his client will not be able to satisfy the police's request for him to hand over his firearm because the army man was robbed of his firearm.

Champagnie argued that this was a good defence.

The sergeant was charged after he reportedly refused to hand over his gun for ballistic testing in connection with investigations surrounding the death of an unidentified woman.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The woman's bullet-riddled body was found in the soldier's car on February 26 along Caledonia Avenue in St Andrew.

Following investigations, Tracey was interviewed by the police and reportedly produced his firearm user's licence and the licence fee certificate but refused to hand over the weapon claiming he wanted to speak to his attorney first.

It is being alleged that he later informed the police that he was robbed of the firearm.

Tracey was remanded to return to court on April 7.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.