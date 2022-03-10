Sympathetic donor paid back Trafigura funds - Pickersgill

A "sympathetic donor" paid back the controversial $31-million payment the People's National Party (PNP) received from Dutch firm Trafigura Beheer, former party chairman Robert Pickersgill has disclosed.

The donor was not named.

Pickersgill is giving evidence by video link in the Supreme Court in response to questions drafted by investigators in the Netherlands and posed by Jamaican prosecutor Crown Counsel Roneiph Lawrence.

Dutch authorities are investigating whether the $31-million payment violates any criminal law there.

The payment was made in three tranches, each for just over $10 million, on September 6 and 12, 2006, to an account operated by CCOC Association.

Days later, CCOC Association transferred the funds to an account operated by SW Services, which, according to former PNP general secretary Colin Campbell, was a PNP campaign financing account, according to bank records cited by prosecutors.

Pickersgill insisted that he had no knowledge about the operations of either account.

"What can you tell us about SW Services and what kind of association it was?" Lawrence questioned.

"Nothing," he replied.

He said then Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller directed that the money be returned to Trafigura because of the public debate it had generated.

"The money was paid back by a sympathetic donor," he said.

