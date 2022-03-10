Teen charged for St Andrew double murder

The police have charged 18-year-old Chadwick Robinson, otherwise called 'Taliban', of Paradise Court in St Andrew, for the shooting deaths of two men in the community.

Robinson was charged on Wednesday with two counts of murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 12.

The police report that about 6:00 a.m., 48-year-old Carbal Thomas, a steelman of Patrice Drive, and 27-year-old Diego Edwards, an upholster of Lulumba Path Way, both in Kingston 12, were among a group of people standing along the roadway when Robinson and other men opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Thomas and Edwards were pronounced dead.

The third man was treated and released.

Robinson was later arrested and subsequently charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

