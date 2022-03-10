Three-year-old girl dies after being hit by car

The Bull Bay Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car on Wednesday.

She is Shadeen Martin, who resided in Nine Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew and who was a student at Banifest Early Childhood School.

The police report that about 6:15 p.m., the driver of a Honda Civic motor car was heading in an easterly direction along the Bull Bay main road when Shadeen allegedly ran into the path of the vehicle and was hit.

The young girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The police say the driver recorded a negative breathalyzer reading and was warned for prosecution.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.