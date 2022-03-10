Wanted man apprehended in St Elizabeth

Twenty-two-year-old Tarique Gayle, otherwise called 'Pops', who was wanted for shooting with intent by the Kingston Western Police has been captured.

The police say Gayle was apprehended in St Elizabeth on Thursday

The police report that about 4:00 a.m., Gayle was captured during a mission-driven operation in the Nain area.

Gayle was featured in the police's Wanted Wednesday Campaign on June 23, 2021.

