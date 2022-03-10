William Cytall switches political allegiance from JLP to PNP

In a dramatic move this morning, William Cytall, the Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Troja division, crossed the floor and joined the ranks of the People's National Party (PNP) during the monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.

Cytall is said to have irreconcilable differences with the St Catherine North Eastern Member of Parliament Kerensia Morrison, dating back to when she won the seat in September 2020.

The JLP had decided to drop him as its candidate in the next local government elections due in 2023.

Cytall was accepted by the Mayor and given his seat on the governing side.

He was welcomed by PNP councillors.

- Ruddy Mathison

