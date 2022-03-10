Woman dies after being hit by bike in Manchester

Charges are pending against a motorcyclist over the death of a woman who died after being hit along Old Porus Road in Manchester.

The motorcyclist has been in custody since the incident on Tuesday.

It is reported that about 1:45 p.m. Jane Sill was crossing the road when a motorcycle with no registration plate affixed, which was travelling easterly towards Clarendon, overtook a line of traffic and hit her.

Sill sustained several injuries and was transported to hospital where she succumbed.

- Tamara Bailey

