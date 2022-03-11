45 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,839.

The deceased are a 65-year-old man from Westmoreland and a 94-year-old woman from St Catherine.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between November 2021 and March 2022.

Meanwhile, there were 45 new cases with ages ranging from two to 92 years, pushing the total to 128,318.

Of the new cases, 26 are women and 19 are men.

A total of 2,317 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.9%.

In the meantime, there were 139 more recoveries, increasing the total to 79,233.

Some 71 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill, three severely ill and two critically ill.

And 1,595 persons are in quarantine at home.

