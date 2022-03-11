WESTERN BUREAU:

THE MONTEGO Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) has kick-started its latest efforts to support the St James-based Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) by securing $3 million of the $50 million it hopes to raise through its 2022 telethon, which was officially launched on Wednesday.

The telethon, which is being sponsored by the Whitter Village Shopping Centre and the KORE Contact Centre, was launched at the S Hotel in Montego Bay under the theme ‘Cornwall Regional – a fi wi hospital’, ahead of its planned opening on April 3 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall.

Funds procured through the telethon will go towards purchasing several needed equipment for CRH, which has had to operate several of its services away from the main building ever since noxious fumes in its ventilation system hampered operations in 2017.

While addressing the launch, MBCCI President Janet Silvera said her organisation has got several financial pledges towards the fundraising event.

“Already, we have received pledges in the amount of $3 million towards the telethon. Angela Witter, one of our directors, has been very influential in getting $1.5 million out of that $3 million, and I want to say thanks to the team,” said Silvera.

“We are trying to get amounts to about $50 million. We know that we cannot purchase the amount of equipment that is needed, but what we do know is that we will help to sensitise those among us who can help the hospital towards this goal,” Silvera added. “Until we build back what we have, it is important that we ensure that those who are getting care are able to get care with the proper equipment. ‘A fi wi hospital’, it is nobody else’s hospital.”

Silvera was making reference to the ongoing restoration work on the CRH, which experienced issues with noxious fumes that forced the relocation of several facilities on the hospital’s first three floors in February 2017. The hospital, which was built in 1974, had previously experienced the effects of those fumes in September 2016, leading to the facility’s accident and emergency ward being relocated.

Delighted

Last November, the Ministry of Health and Wellness signed a contract with engineering firm M and M Jamaica, valued at $1.6 billion. The projected work will include stripping down of the hospital’s main building, and will be overseen by a joint oversight committee, to include representatives of the MBCCI.

In the meantime, Charmaine Williams-Beckford, chief executive officer of the CRH, expressed gratitude to the MBCCI for its efforts to assist the hospital, which is the only Type A medical facility in western Jamaica.

“I am delighted and honoured to share in this very special launch and we at the CRH feel special that the MBCCI chose us. We are thankful today that God is standing by the CRH’s side, and in your leading as corporate citizens, you have invited the entire population to contribute and give back to the CRH,” said Williams-Beckford.