Illegal gun seized in Hanover, man arrested
A police-military operation conducted by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force has yielded the recovery of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Patty Hill, Hanover.
The nine-millimetre Taurus pistol along with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds was recovered in a predawn operation on Thursday.
A man was arrested in relation to the seizure.
A quantity of ganja, estimated at 50 pounds, was also seized in the operation.
This is the ninth firearm seized by the task force since its inception recently.
Additionally, a total of 163 rounds of ammunition have been seized.
