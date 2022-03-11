Illegal gun seized in Hanover, man arrested

A police-military operation conducted by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force has yielded the recovery of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Patty Hill, Hanover.

The nine-millimetre Taurus pistol along with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds was recovered in a predawn operation on Thursday.

A man was arrested in relation to the seizure.

A quantity of ganja, estimated at 50 pounds, was also seized in the operation.

This is the ninth firearm seized by the task force since its inception recently.

Additionally, a total of 163 rounds of ammunition have been seized.

