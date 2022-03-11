Jamaican to seek Congressional seat in Minnesota

Jamaica-born Don Samuels, who is a former Minneapolis councilman and public safety advocate, is to run as a Democrat for the United States fifth Congressional District of Minnesota in August.

He will be running against incumbent US representative IIhan Omar who is also a Democrat.

“It is a distinct honour to be a viable candidate in the race for the fifth congressional district in Minnesota which includes my home City of Minneapolis,” Samuels said today.

“I am a proud and grateful graduate of Meadowbrook High School in St Andrew. I enjoyed being involved in the early days of Jamaican Gospel music. The faith I nurtured in our family home and church has made me a resilient and positive contributor to industry, society and my family,” he said.

“I am a proud Jamaican,” 72–year-old Samuels added.

Samuels left Jamaica to study art and after a successful career and business, he decided to enter politics.

He won a seat on the Minneapolis Council City in 2003 and served until 2014.

He also served on the Minneapolis Board of Education.

He later ran for mayor but was not successful.

Samuels is optimistic that he will beat his opponent Omar.

He is the brother of prominent Jamaican lawyers Bert Samuels and Jacqueline Samuels, QC.

"He is a community person in whom empathy runs deep for the less fortunate," Bert Samuels said when asked to describe his brother.

- Barbara Gayle

