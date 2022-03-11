Kingston gardener charged with house breaking for court March 23

A gardener accused of breaking into an apartment building on Pines Boulevard, Karachi in St Andrew is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 23.

Thirty-six-year-old Errol Michael, otherwise called 'Kevin' of Rosseau Road, Kingston 13 was charged by the Half-Way Tree police this week.

The police say about 1 p.m on Wednesday, Michael was spotted inside an apartment.

A security response team was alerted and he was caught fleeing with a television set.

He allegedly dropped the television set and ran but was pursued and nabbed by the security officers.

The police were alerted and Michael handed over to them.

He was subsequently charged for the offences of house-breaking, larceny and malicious destruction of property.

