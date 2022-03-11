Man robbed, shot outside bank in Half-Way-Tree

A man was robbed and shot outside the Sagicor Bank at Tropical Plaza in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew this morning.

The incident occurred about 9:45 am.

The robbers escaped on a motorcycle with a bag containing money.

The injured man, who was shot in the face, is in hospital.

Customers were locked inside the bank as the police carried out their probe.

Investigators are still at the scene.

- Andre Williams

