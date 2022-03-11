Power issue triggers passenger delays at Norman Manley airport

A blown fuse at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) this morning resulted in long delays in the processing of hundreds of passengers to board their flights.

According to Dale Davis, Chief Operations Officer at NMIA, the issue was resolved about 7:50 am.

"It's more of a power distribution issue. The airlines are working to address the backlog. They're checking in their passengers and as soon as the checking is completed, then they will depart,” Davis told The Gleaner.

Norman Manley is one of the two main airports in Jamaica.

The other is the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

- Ainsworth Morris

