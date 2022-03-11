Section of Coronation Market damaged by fire

A section of the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston was today damaged by a fire.

The fire reportedly occurred about 1:30 this morning.

The affected section is located at Chapel Lane.

Several stalls were destroyed in the blaze.

A team from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation is now on hand to assess the damage.

Councillor of the Tivoli Gardens division, Donovan Samuels, who is a part of the team, told The Gleaner that close to 40 vendors have been affected by the inferno.

This is the third fire at a market in downtown Kingston in recent weeks.

The Ray Ray Market and the Oxford Mall Arcade were affected by fires in February.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Andre Williams

