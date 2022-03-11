Sections of Bridgeport in Portmore under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Southborough community in Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine.

The security measure began at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 12.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Braeton Parkway from the intersection with Newland Road to Germaine Road.

EAST: Along Germaine Road from Braeton Parkway to the southern boundary.

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line approximately 992 meters from Germaine Road to Newland Road.

WEST: Along Newland Road from the southern boundary to Braeton Parkway.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

