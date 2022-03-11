Two men charged with murder of Clyde Taylor

The St Ann police have charged two men for the murder of former villa manager 65-year-old Clyde Taylor of Salem, Runaway Bay in the parish.

They are Shacquelle McIntosh, 22, a houseman of Salem, and Sheldon Folkes, 32, a barber of Lewis district, both in St Ann.

Taylor, a former manager of Sun Flower Villa in Salem, was reported missing on Sunday, February 27, who was last seen the previous night.

Taylor had left his home in Salem about 9:00 pm that night, driving his 2013 Nissan Note motorcar.

His body was discovered four days later in the trunk of his car, with several chop wounds to the head in Top Hill, Runaway Bay.

One of the suspects was picked up prior to the discovery of the body and is believed to have cooperated with the police, which led to Taylor's body being found.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, commander of the St Ann police division, said the men were charged late Thursday and will appear in court at a later date.

- Carl Gilchrist

