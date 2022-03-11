Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in St Thomas
The St Thomas police are probing the circumstances leading to the discovery of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head on Thursday.
She is believed to be a 24-year-old Clarendon resident who was recently reported to have been abducted somewhere between her hometown and Spanish Town in St Catherine.
It is reported that she was found about 7 o'clock Thursday morning in the Woodburn area after she crawled to the house of a resident seeking help.
Upon inspection, it was discovered that she was in a battered state and had a gunshot wound to her head.
Confirming the discovery, the St Thomas police shared that she was assisted to a hospital in the Corporate Area where she was admitted.
Her name is being withheld by the police pending further investigation.
- Shanna kaye Monteith
