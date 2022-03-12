45 new road licences approved for Port Antonio to Buff Bay route

The Transport Authority has approved 45 taxi licences for the Port Antonio to Buff Bay route in Portland.

The authority says this will add another 225 seats to the route.

There had been complaints that there were not enough seats to serve the Portland community.

Taxi operators who want to get licences should contact any of the following associations to submit their applications:

● Port Antonio Eastern Taxi Association

● Rural Taxi Association

● Portland Taxi Association

Managing Director of the Transport Authority Willard Hylton says the agency is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities to ensure adequate legal public transportation.

He says the authority's operations team will be monitoring the situation and an assessment will be conducted over the next few months to determine the effectiveness of these additional routes.

He is also encouraging PPV operators and commercial carriers to renew their road licences before March 31 and avoid the late payment penalty.

