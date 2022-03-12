Asha Murray giving back, creating opportunities in Whitfield Town

LIVING IN an inner-city community can be difficult, but 22-year-old Asha Murray has been rising above the challenges and, despite her circumstances, has been helping others to succeed.

A final-year student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), she started the Each One Help One Foundation during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been fundamental in lifting the morale of members of her community.

“I am from a community where you have to be strong to survive. We get looked down on by society, and we always seem to get what is left of the cake. Nevertheless, we continue to rise. I have observed how other communities have developed where the youths have been given opportunities to be employed in different areas. Our community can grow as well, and this is what drives me to give back,” Murray said.

With the growth and potential of the youth in her community of Whitfield Town, Murray said the foundation’s objective is to assist these people, and others, including the elderly, to rise above the stigma and motivate themselves to reach their highest potential.

“My aim is to educate the youth and for them to understand that there is more to life than just being involved in activities that will not help them to grow and make a meaningful contribution to society. I see so much potential here, and there are many others that have risen above the challenges, and I know that they can do it, too,” Murray said.

SHARING STORIES

Murray has been busy establishing development programmes and is desirous of implementing a youth mentorship programme where people can visit the community and share motivational and insightful stories to inspire young people.

She is also inviting members of the business community to participate in a recruitment drive to give these young people an opportunity to apply for jobs in their companies. These companies can also make presentations to help community members better prepare themselves for job interviews and presentations.

“I would encourage others to give back to the community. Giving back would be a lighthouse to many others and and also be a motivating factor for other organisations to come on board and to help the community forward,” Murray said.

So far, Murray has undertaken several projects, including a care package drive and different treats for the children in the community. The foundation has also given back to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home.

“The funding of our last two projects was done through events and personal savings of our group members. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a bit challenging, as persons and organisations have reduced their spending. But my vision is not diminished, and I have kept pushing,” Murray said.

She said her greatest reward is the appreciation she receives from her community members, especially the children, who greet her daily, expressing their gratitude. “I feel great to be recognised for my efforts. I am motivated to continue doing the best for my community, and I encourage other people in other communities across Jamaica to do the same. Each one can help one, and that cycle can ensure that we continue to grow as a nation. No one will be left behind,” Murray said.

