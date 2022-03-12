Cultural mural beautifies Arnett Gardens, celebrates Ja’s rich musical history

RESIDENTS OF and visitors to the Arnett Gardens community have been treated to a work of art and a display of culture upon entering the local area. The community now boasts a skilfully painted mural showcasing musical greats such as Dean Fraser, Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert, Bob Marley, and many others.

The mural was the brainchild of a resident, Nesta Andrews, who felt it was time to brighten the community. The walls which border the Calvary Cemetery were initially a dumping ground for garbage. People at times went even further and would burn the garbage, which created an eyesore for those who lived close by the site.

Member of Parliament for the area, Mark Golding, shared that he was quite pleased when Andrews approached him with the idea to transform the walls.

“It is always encouraging when persons care about their surroundings. We know that people are judged based on the look and feel of their community, and it was a no-brainer to provide the necessary support to complete this particular project,” he said.

It was also very important for Golding to get the wider community involved. This, he felt, would instil a deeper sense of pride and community. After getting the permission of the Catholic Church, which has responsibility for the wall, he also sought the input of the residents who decided that the mural should be a cultural display of musicians and creatives from in and around the community.

Digicel Foundation and Kingston Creative were instrumental in bringing the idea to life.

PROUD MOMENT

Andrews shared that it was a proud moment for the community, as they felt good to be involved in the decision-making process, and they were also pleased that steps were being taken to add value and boost morale.

“The feedback has been tremendous from the residents. There has been no dumping or burning of garbage since the wall was painted. We are trying hard to preserve the artwork and not to deface the painting,” he said.

The citizens hope that this project will expand to cover the remainder of the wall, as it has brought about behavioural changes that should be encouraged.

Golding shared that he will continue to seek the support of organisations to continue the beautification project. “There is still a lot of space to be covered, but just seeing the change brought about [in] this area motivates me to go even further.”