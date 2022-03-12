Full Text | I'll be nobody's scapegoat... Dennis Meadows responds to FLA report

Embattled ex-deputy chairman of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) Dennis Meadows has released a statement taking issue with the Integrity Commission's report on his role in the granting of a firearm permit to his brother-in-law.

The man, a deportee, had been convicted in the United States on drug offences.

But Meadows said he had declared interest and recused himself from Board deliberations on the gun permit application.

In the meantime, Meadows has resigned from all State boards.

"I will use the time afforded to fight vigorously and fiercely in the protection of my reputation and good name," he said, declaring that he will not be anyone's scapegoat.

See edited version of Meadows' statement below:

I note with concern the published report of the Integrity Commission on its investigation of allegations of impropriety at the Firearm Licensing Authority where I served as its deputy chairman for the period April 2016 to August 2017.

The report reflects a gross misrepresentation of the facts and wittingly seeks to impugn my character and good name.

As it relates to my brother-in-law referenced as X5 in the report, if the director of investigation exercised a little more diligence in his duties, confirmation of my recusal and declaration of my relations could have been gleaned from my former board members during their interview despite the absence of minuted evidence.

My checks with my former board members revealed that they were never asked this critical question during their interviews.

It must be noted that the licensing committee did not record minutes so as to safeguard against possible breach of security and confidential information.

Further, the obvious seems to escape the Director of Investigation that my brother-in-law's identity and relation could not have been known without my declaration at the Board and during my interview with the then Contractor General (reflected in my witness statement in said report).

I am married to my wife who bears my name, not my brother-in-law.

The board approved my brother-in-law's application consistent with Section 2 of the Firearms Act.

Notwithstanding his adverse traces, he is not deemed a restricted person under the law.

I've taken note of the adverse legal opinion offered in the report as it relates to possible breaches of Corruption Prevention Act, Financial Management and Audit and Public Bodies Management Acts, and have forwarded same to my able attorney for consideration and possible legal remedy.

The published report begs the obvious questions: what motivated Mr. (Shane) Dalling's reckless and possible illegal action in cherry-picking and revealing my brother in law's confidential information to the media when it is pellucidly clear that a Board approved his application?

Why was a deliberate attempt was made by Mr. Dalling to link my name to an alleged 200 plus files with criminal traces?

Note, the report found 72 during the period 2012 to 2016.

I was only on the Board April 2016 to August 2017.

It's noteworthy that Mr Dalling still holds the position of CEO, despite his recklessness and possible breach of the Data Protection and Official Secrets acts and exposing the FLA to costly legal liabilities.

I also take note of the Integrity Commission's recommendations which meets my full support and concurrence.

In prior public statements I have called for the fit and proper and needs criteria to be codified in law to avoid a recurrence of this event.

I am fully aware that persons with adverse criminal traces (though facilitated by law) are currently being approved by the current board.

As recently as last year, a well-known political activist, now deceased, was approved for a firearm licence despite his glaring adverse criminal traces.

I publicly invite MOCA and the Integrity Commission to contact me for such information.

In light of this controversy, I have taken the appropriate steps, without prompting, to immediately resign from all State boards which include the Western Regional Health Authority, River Rafting Authority and the Falmouth Hospital Management Committee.

I believe that the principles of good governance demand this action.

I will use the time afforded to fight vigorously and fiercely in the protection of my reputation and good name.

I will be nobody's scapegoat.

- Dennis Meadows

