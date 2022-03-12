JFJ wants Bunting relieved of Senate duties pending FLA probe

Advocacy group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) wants Opposition Leader Mark Golding to relieve former National Security Minister Peter Bunting of official duties in the Senate pending further investigations into his granting of two firearm permits under controversial circumstances.

Bunting is currently the Opposition spokesperson on national security and leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Last night, Robert Montague, another former National Security Minister resigned over similar allegations.

According to a special report by the Integrity Commission, Montague knowingly granted six gun permits to people with criminal traces.

READ: Robert Montague resigns from Cabinet following damning FLA report

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In Bunting's case, he has explained that he granted a permit to an offender 10 years after he committed a drug offence and after his criminal record was expunged.

In the other matter, he said the permit holder was accused of assaulting his wife's relative, but there was no official police complaint.

READ: Bunting responds to FLA controversy

Both Montague and Bunting have denied wrongdoing saying they were guided by a panel of experts that made up the FLA review board.

READ: Montague hits back at Integrity Commission report

Meanwhile, the JFJ has lambasted the government for what it said can only be described as 'state-sanctioned criminality' where public officials are alleged to be involved in issuing gun permits to known criminals.

"JFJ contends that the stink of corruption that plagues the FLA must end," said a spokesperson in a statement.

According to the JFJ, unsavoury acts by public officials, as described in the Commission's report, undermine their moral authority to effect crime-fighting measures.

The lobby group said it is critical that further investigations are undertaken by the Major Organised and Anti-Corruption Agency and the Financial Investigation Division to determine the levels of culpability, and whether charges or sanctions should also be laid against the former ministers.

JFJ also said it welcomes the decision of the Integrity Commission to refer the matter involving former FLA deputy chairman Dennis Meadows to the commission's Director of Corruption Prosecution to decide whether to pursue charges.

Meadows granted a firearm licence to a relative with known criminal background.

In the meantime, JFJ has renewed calls for a comprehensive review of the FLA.

The Prime Minister has announced that a review of the FLA is coming.

JFJ said the review should include removing the agency from executive control and making it a body of Parliament.

According to the JFJ board members should be appointed by the Governor General following consultation with both the Leader of Opposition and the Prime Minister.

"Notably, a body of Parliament will still require curtailment of ministerial interference," said a JFJ spokesperson.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com