NWC warns that higher fuel prices could increase water bills

The National Water Commission (NWC) is warning that customers could see higher water bills amid increases in its fuel and electricity charges.

Around the world, oil prices have been going up amid Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS), the country's sole power distributor, has warned customers to brace for higher light bills and now the NWC has issued a price advisory.

"The Commission will be faced with escalating energy bills going forward, which is unsustainable without operational adjustments that may affect our service level to our valued customers," said an NWC spokesperson in a statement.

The commission also said it is making proactive operational adjustments in light of the uncertainties ahead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It said these adjustments would minimise any catastrophic financial impact the increase in energy costs could have on the "already financially fragile" NWC.

In the meantime, the NWC is urging customers to conserve on water.

"From our end, the NWC is constantly working to improve the efficiency of its operations at every level. Our customers, whether residential or commercial, must practise effective conservation measures to prevent wastage and address leaks," said the spokesperson.

The NWC said it is paying close attention to the global activities and will inform customers of any necessary changes in operational activities.

The water provider operates more than 1,000 facilities islandwide, most of which are highly reliant on the energy supplied by the JPS.

According to the commission, energy costs account for approximately 30 per cent of its overall collections.

"Further increases in the cost of energy will certainly have a deleterious effect on the NWC. Simply put, the NWC is unable to withstand such a shock without it having implications on our service."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com