Outrage in Clarendon as 12-year-old girl abducted, raped

There is outrage in a Clarendon community, after a 12-year-old girl now preparing for her Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams, was abducted and allegedly raped yesterday.

The child, who is a grade six student, and her brother were on their way home from school yesterday when a man offered them a ride.

"When they reached their destination, he told (name withheld) to come out the car and drove off with her," one relative told The Gleaner.

The child was reportedly released late yesterday in a community near her home.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, The Gleaner understands.

"It's sad, but God is good. The last thing we wanted to hear was that they found her dead. I just hope she will be able to take her upcoming PEP exams," the relative said.

The Clarendon Police have confirmed the incident, but said full details were not immediately available.

More details later.

