PNP says no taint of corruption in Bunting's gun permit decisions

The People's National Party (PNP) appears satisfied that there was no taint of corruption when Peter Bunting approved gun permits for two applicants under controversial circumstances while he was National Security Minister.

His action has been flagged by the Integrity Commission in a report tabled in Parliament this week.

Bunting has explained that in the first case, he granted a permit to an offender 10 years after he committed a drug offence and after his criminal record was expunged.

In the other matter, he said the gun permit applicant was accused of assaulting his wife's relative, but there was no official police complaint.

In a release this afternoon, the PNP said given the outcome of the investigations by the Integrity Commission, and the additional details provided by Bunting, there is no question of the two decisions being in any manner tainted by corruption or improper motive.

"There is nothing that has come to light that suggests that the decisions were flawed or improper, and we are guided by due process," said a spokesperson in the statement.

Bunting, an Opposition Senator, is the Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate.

Last night, Robert Montague, another former National Security Minister cited in the Integrity Commission's report, resigned from the Andrew Holness-led Cabinet as a Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

According to the Integrity Commission, Montague knowingly granted six gun permits to people with criminal traces.

Earlier today, advocacy group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), called for Opposition Leader Mark Golding to relieve Bunting of official duties in the Senate pending further investigations into his granting of the two firearm permits under controversial circumstances.

Meanwhile, the JFJ has lambasted the government for what it said can only be described as 'state-sanctioned criminality' where public officials are alleged to be involved in issuing gun permits to known criminals.

