Spanish Town man charged with fish vendor's murder

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine have now charged a man with last month's murder of a fish vendor at the Old Harbour Bay Fish Market.

Patsy Coleman, 51, of Rasta Corner, Sandy Bay, Clarendon was killed about 1:15 p.m on February 15 as she left a sanitary convenience on the beach.

The police say 30-year-old Corey Walters of Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine was charged with the murder yesterday after he was questioned by detectives.

After Coleman's murder, the attacker fired several shots at an approaching crowd and managed to escape.

Walters' court date is being finalised.

- Rasbert Turner

