Standards bureau launches first quality awards programme

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing, agriculture, and service sectors, are to benefit from Jamaica's first quality-based awards programme.

The programme, titled National Quality Awards, is being implemented by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ).

It will recognise and reward companies that have demonstrated the application of standards and quality in their operations.

For companies to be eligible for the programme, they must have a valid tax-compliance certificate, be registered with the Companies Office of Jamaica, and with the BSJ/National Compliance Regulatory Authority.

Agriculture-based companies must provide proof of their Rural Agricultural Development Authority registration and filing of annual returns, General Consumption Tax and all other statutory payments.

Eligible companies will be assessed on five pillars – organisation focus (involvement in community activities), Human Resource focus, process management, customer focus and business results.

Award programme coordinator and senior standards development officer at the BSJ, Elaine Edwards, said participating companies should download the application form from the BSJ's website at https://www.bsj.org.jm.

All completed applications, along with required documents, are to be submitted to the BSJ by March 31.

After the applications are submitted, companies will receive a self-assessment checklist, which should be completed and returned along with a possible date for the assessment of the organisation.

The BSJ will then schedule and conduct the assessment, after which a detailed report of the findings will be generated by the assessors.

An awards ceremony is being planned for October 13, to recognise the most successful candidates.

- JIS

