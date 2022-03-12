Two foreigners charged in connection with big Kingston gun bust

Two foreigners have been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of 21 firearms and 2,216 rounds of ammunition at a warehouse in Kingston on Friday, March 4.

They are: 36-year-old Jermaine Baker, a chef of Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and 42-year-old Dervan Brown, a construction worker of Bronx, New York, both in the United States.

They were charged with illegal importation of firearm and ammunition.

The men are to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, March 18.

