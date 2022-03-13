High energy as Sagicor Sigma run makes in-person return

Judana Murphy/Gleaner Writer

There was high energy despite lower than usual numbers for the 24th staging of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run this morning.

Before COVID-19, the run attracted up to 27,000 participants but this year organisers made changes to reduce the possibility of transmission by hosting virtual runs, invitational races and a corporate 'team bubble' run.

The inaugural corporate 'team bubble' run, which is the first of two in-person races, got off to a start at 7 a.m., with runners participating in groups of up to 240 people at a time.

The invitational run is scheduled for March 20.

Scotiabank employee Feonia Bentley crossed the finish line with her three-year-old daughter, Fae-Anna, who she pushed in a stroller.

“It was a good workout. Last year, I did the virtual run. It has been a yearly thing since my daughter was in my tummy and she is now three,” the mother said.

She said her daughter has been her workout partner and they are trying to get back on track.

"Right now, I'm just hoping for more 5Ks, like we did before all of these COVID-19 restrictions,” said Bentley.

President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Chris Zacca said his team was "elated and over the moon” at the opportunity to host the race.

“This is a part of our DNA. Last year we were unable to do an in-person run other than a few selected people. This year we were able to move closer to normality and we are excited. It is a big, big thing for us and I think it is a big thing for Jamaica. So many people look forward to participating and we just want to help Kingston Public Hospital in a big way this year,” Zacca said.

It was Danielle Berry's second time participating in the charity run and he had an enjoyable experience.

“We've been dying to get back to life. It has taken sometime but I'm happy that I was able to come out and do this, especially for the cause. It's always good to interact with people and we've been missing that for some time,” the 28-year-old said.

Berry said although the 5K run signals that Jamaica is making strides to return to normal, he is mindful that COVID-19 is still a reality.

“We must still observe the necessary protocols and get back to life as safely as possible,” Berry said.

Since the start of the charity road race in the 1990s, more than $500 million has been donated to numerous beneficiaries with a focus on health, child related and educational initiatives.

