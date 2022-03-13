JDF to set off ceremonial explosives during Royal visit rehearsals

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising that from Monday to Saturday it will be setting off ceremonial explosives at the Norman Manley airport in Kingston during rehearsals for the Royal visit on March 22.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate will be arriving in Jamaica for a three-day visit as part of the celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary (platinum jubilee) of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth and the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's Independence.

The JDF says the explosions will in no way pose danger to lives or property and so there is no need to be alarmed.

However, it says people should avoid entering any restricted area.

Residents are also asked not to interfere with caution signs or flags.

The army said in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, persons should call the JDF headquarters at 876-926-8121-9 to make a report.

