Parent-teacher association anxious for Champs 2022

The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) is supporting the return of the ISSA-GraceKennedy Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships.

By the end of the week, patrons will get ticket details.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.

But it is expected that this year, there will be fewer restrictions.

According to the NPTAJ, the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association has done well staging the Manning and daCosta Cup competitions and it is expecting a safe hosting of Champs 2022.

“ISSA should also be congratulated regarding the manner in which the organisation went about ensuring that our student athletes were well protected from the effects of the COVID-19 virus,” said an NPTAJ spokesperson in a statement.

The association has also congratulated title sponsors Grace-Kennedy for supporting the programme.

