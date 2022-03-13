St Ann resident returns cop’s lost loaded gun 

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

The hierarchy of the St Ann Police Division has heaped praise on a resident who found and returned the lost firearm of a woman constable attached to the highway patrol unit.

The constable lost the Glock pistol with 17 rounds in bushes along the Llandovery Main Road in St Ann late Saturday afternoon when she reportedly went to relieve herself.

On discovering that he gun had disappeared, the cop and her colleagues unsuccessfully searched the area and later reported the matter to her superiors.

Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, the head of the Ann Police Division, said the resident who found the weapon took it to a Justice of the Peace and it was handed over to the police on Sunday.

"I am eternally grateful and I am proud to have these kinds of people working with in St Ann," said Powell.

In the meantime, the woman constable is now the subject of an internal investigation.

Under Section 41A of the Firearms Act, a person who loses a firearm through negligence shall be guilty of an offence and on summarily conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding $100,000, or to imprisonment with or without hard labour for not more than 12 months.

