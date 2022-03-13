St Ann woman dies in fiery motor vehicle crash

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

A 38-year-old St Ann woman died in a fiery three-vehicle collision near Pear Tree Bottom, Runaway Bay, in the parish this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anastacia Edwards of Hampton Heights, Runaway Bay.

The police say the crash involved a tractor trailer, Edward's Honda CRV and a panel truck.

The tractor trailer and the Honda CRV were travelling towards Discovery Bay while the panel truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

It is reported that the panel truck veered into the path of the tractor trailer, hitting its wheel.

The driver of the panel truck then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Edward's Honda CRV which was travelling behind the trailer.

Both vehicles then burst into flames.

Edwards' charred remains were removed after the fire brigade extinguished the flames.

