Two teens listed among three persons of interest in St Andrew South

Two teens are among three persons of interest listed by the St Andrew South police in relation to several crimes in the division.

The St Andrew South Police Criminal Investigations Branch wants them all to report to the Hunts Bay CIB before noon, on Monday, March 14.

They are:

1. Paul Davis, 17, otherwise called 'Paulus', of Fiddies Road and Alexander Road, Whitfield Town

2. Damani Davis, 19, otherwise called 'Damage', of Alexander Road, Whitfield Town

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

3. Tamani Williams, 23, otherwise called 'Chucky Boy' of Glen Road and Forrester Road, Whitfield Town

Detectives believe that these persons may be of assistance to ongoing investigations for various crimes committed in the division.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com