Vendor among two killed in Manchester attacks

The Manchester Police have confirmed the killing of two men in separate incidents in the parish over the weekend.

The victims have been identified as Orlando Cummings, 34, a higgler of Cross Keys in the parish and a man known as O'Neil of a Greenvale address.

According to reports, approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Cummings had just returned home from the Coronation Market in Kingston.

The police say he was approached by two men who demanded money and ordered him into his house.

Cummings, tried to escape, but was chased by the gunmen who fired several shots hitting him.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the other incident, residents in Greenvale reported hearing shots about 1 o'clock this morning.

The body of male was later discovered at 7am, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

- Tamara Bailey

