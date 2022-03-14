Alleged lottery scammer extradited to US

Jamaican Romario Murray has been extradited to the United States to face criminal charges relating to lottery scamming.

The US Embassy today disclosed that Murray was wanted by the US Postal Inspection Service on a federal warrant regarding mail and wire fraud.

According to the embassy, Murray is being accused of being involved in a lottery scam syndicate that defrauded multiple victims.

It is being alleged that these persons were scammed out of approximately US$300,000.

