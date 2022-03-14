CASE past students want president removed

The College of Agriculture Science and Education Alumni Association is calling for the removal of president Dr Derrick Deslandes over the management of the Portland-based institution.

The association, which has been in a long-running dispute with the president, has questioned the college's expenditure on several projects as well as the outcomes.

Further, it is accusing him of failing to put in place adequate security on the campus, noting last week's attack on a female student.

“The poor security at the college has resulted in the second student in less than a year to have been raped, assaulted and abducted at the college and the third person being assaulted in a year. Deslandes must take full responsibility for the ongoing poor security at the college for the past three years. Student, staff and faculty members have been complaining about various security breaches at the college but the administration fails to take corrective measures,” a spokesperson argued in a media release.

Arising from the incident, Deslandes indicated that security has been beefed up to make the campus safer.

Deslandes' disclosure was in response to angry protests as students, rattled by the predawn attack, called for administrators to address security deficits at the Portland school.

The association said it has lost all confidence in Deslandes' ability to lead the college and protect students, human and capital resources.

“The association also calls for the Integrity Commission, Education Ministry and the Auditor General to launch a probe into income-generating and training development projects at CASE,” the spokesperson said.

The association is also taking issue with the decision by the education ministry to allow Deslandes to continue in the post of president, even though his contract expired before the start of the school term in September.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams told The Gleaner at least a month ago that the position of president should have been and would have been advertised, but, to date, this has not been done.

- Christopher Serju

