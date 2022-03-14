Charles appeals to St Thomas residents upset over highway construction

Shanna kaye Monteith, Gleaner Writer

Member of Parliament for Eastern St Thomas, Dr Michelle Charles, is urging residents to weather the temporary discomforts associated with the construction of the new highway as the expected outcome will be worthwhile.

She made the appeal after residents on Friday voiced dissatisfaction with the management of the construction works being done under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

The placard-bearing residents, who converged in Morant Bay in eastern St Thomas, bemoaned lengthy traffic delays, dust nuisance and incomplete trenches left along the roadway, which they say are hazardous to commuters.

The protesters also took issue with what they described as the deplorable state in which the main thoroughfare has been left following preliminary works by the contractors.

“I heard that persons were demonstrating against the roadwork and all the development coming here. As member of parliament of eastern St Thomas, I want to remind each and every one of you that we are uncomfortably under construction,” said Charles as she addressed news of the protest.

She continued, “Growth is sometimes painful and uncomfortable. Ask any mother who has carried a child and given birth. It's painful but we love the baby in the end. It might be uncomfortable for a time but we are going to love having roads here.”

Charles, who was speaking at the launch of the first public Wi-Fi zone in St Thomas on Friday, March 11, at the Rudolph Elder Park, noted that now, more than ever, the parish is poised for development.

“When St Thomas has roads, we will have people who want to come and invest. We are tired of being in the dark… St Thomas is ready to shine,” she said.

