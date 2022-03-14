Drug, gun trafficking among priority issues for new US ambassador

Lester Hinds/Gleaner Writer

Newly appointed American ambassador to Jamaica N. Nick Perry has revealed that the long-standing issues of gun running and drug trafficking between the United and Jamaica will be among his priorities when he takes up assignment in Kingston.

Perry, a Jamaica-born American official was last week approved by the US Senate to replace Donald Tapia as US Ambassador to Jamaica.

He told The Gleaner on Sunday that as the top American official in Jamaica, he will work to strengthen the bond between Washington and Kingston.

But Perry revealed that gun and narcotics trafficking will also be high on his agenda.

“The trafficking of guns and narcotics not only impact the economic well-being of Jamaica but threatens the lives of Americans and is an issue that I am sure I will be briefed on and must be given high consideration,” he said.

In recent weeks, there have been two major gun busts in shipments coming from the US.

Meanwhile, it could be another five weeks or so before Perry arrives in Jamaica.

He must first resign his seat in the New York State Assembly and he wants to ensure that his preferred candidate wins at the polls.

Perry is the third highest ranking person in the State legislature having risen through various positions over the years.

He is also now making arrangements related to the operation of his business before his arrival in Jamaica.

