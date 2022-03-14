Five more COVID-19 deaths, 21 new cases

Five more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,850.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between January and February.

Meanwhile, there were 21 new cases with ages ranging from one to 103 years, pushing the total to 128,400

Of the new cases, 11 are women and 10 are men.

A total of 2,453 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.8%.

In the meantime, there were 95 more recoveries, increasing the total to 79,525.

Some 69 persons are in hospital with nine being moderately ill, four severely ill and two critically ill.

And 1,595 persons are in quarantine at home.

