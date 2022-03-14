Man dies after falling from bus, run over on Highway 2000

Accident reconstruction experts are now at the scene of a fatality on Highway 2000.

The sideman on a bus heading to Old Harbour was killed after falling from the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses say the rear wheel of the bus ran over him.

Another bus which was travelling behind also ran over the man.

The man was reportedly dancing and swinging on the door of the bus when the mishap happened.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.