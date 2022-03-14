Mon | Mar 14, 2022

Man dies after falling from bus, run over on Highway 2000

Published:Monday | March 14, 2022 | 7:14 PM
Police and others on the scene of the fatality on Highway 2000 - Nathaniel Stewart photo

Accident reconstruction experts are now at the scene of a fatality on Highway 2000.

The sideman on a bus heading to Old Harbour was killed after falling from the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses say the rear wheel of the bus ran over him.

Another bus which was travelling behind also ran over the man.

The man was reportedly dancing and swinging on the door of the bus when the mishap happened.

